Central Okanagan Journey Home Society announces new executive director

Send this page to someone via email

The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society has a new leader in executive director Stephanie Ball.

The society made the announcement on Friday, stating Ball is a seasoned executive who has more than 26 years of experience in the human services sector.

Ball takes over from Gaelene Askeland, who resigned and left on Aug. 23 after just six months in the role.

The society says its goal “is to build a long-term strategy to prevent homelessness whenever possible; and if it does occur, to have a coordinated approach that will help to ensure it is rare, short-lived and non-reoccurring.”

In a press release, the society said Ball “has spent much of her career engaged in systems-level orchestration and brings a strong reputation as an impact strategist.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to society chair Kyleen Myrah, Ball believes Kelowna can and will achieve its goal of “functional zero homelessness.”

2:33 New homeless facility to be opened mid-December New homeless facility to be opened mid-December

Ball said “citizens everywhere are talking about this issue; people want and expect us, to get this right. I’ve never witnessed a community so authentically engaged in finding immediate and long-term solutions to ending homelessness.”

“More than ever there are people coming forward to offer support, resources and advocating for our citizens experiencing homelessness. There are times when I’m sure the community feels divided over what immediate solutions should be, but in a broader sense, ending homelessness matters to each and every person.”

For more about the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society, click here.