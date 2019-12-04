Kelowna contractor has small idea that could be big for area’s homeless

Send this page to someone via email

A small structure could offer some relief for Kelowna’s homeless population.

Dan Byl is a Kelowna contractor who has a passion for tiny homes and helping people in need.

He’s merged the two concepts and has come up with a unique idea: constructing homes that stand alone and can withstand winter elements.

“I wanted to create spaces for people, spaces people enjoy,” said Byl.

“This is kind of marrying my two passions: one is construction and the other is helping people be successful.”

He’s proposing to have these structures act as emergency shelters for the homeless when overnight shelters are filled.

The small structures would look similar to enclosed rooms roughly eight feet by eight feet. They would include a window, a door, a bed and a heater.

Byl, though, says he needs help with the next step in the project.

“I’m looking for people with technical expertise, and especially people to handle the human side of this project,” he said.

Global News reached out to some homeless residents regarding the idea, and they said it has some merit.

Byl says the emergency shelters will cost around $12,000 each.

