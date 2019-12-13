OHL Roundup: Friday, December 13, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

SUDBURY, Ont. – Kurtis Henry scored two goals and set up another, Connor Lockhart had three assists and the Erie Otters defeated the Sudbury Wolves 7-4 on Friday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Henry’s first goal of the game gave the Otters a 4-1 lead on a power play 14 seconds into the second period. He scored his second shorthanded with 38 seconds left.

Elias Cohen, Hayden Fowler, Daniel D’Amato, Chad Yetman and Cameron Morton also scored for Erie (12-11-8).

Shane Bulitka, Peter Stratis, Macauley Carson and David Levin supplied the offence for the Wolves (18-13-1).

Otters goaltender Daniel Murphy made 29 saves. Sudbury’s Mitchell Weeks stopped 17 shots.

SPIRIT 5 FIREBIRDS 4

FLINT, Mich. — Cole Coskey snapped a tie with 38 seconds left in the third period to lift Saginaw (17-10-4) over the Firebirds (18-12-0).

—

FRONTENACS 6 COLTS 3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Dawson Baker had a pair of goals and Shane Wright scored shorthanded as the Frontenacs (9-16-4) handed Barrie (13-12-2) its fourth straight loss.

—

STEELHEADS 4 BATTALION 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Keean Washkurak scored twice, including a short-handed goal into an empty net with 10 seconds left in the third period, as the Steelheads (10-18-2) topped North Bay (6-24-0).

—

GREYHOUNDS 4 ATTACK 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Zach Trott scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season and tacked on an assist to lead the Greyhounds (15-15-2) over Owen Sound (13-12-5).

—

STORM 6 SPITFIRES 3

GUELPH, Ont. — Pavel Gogolev found the back of the net twice and Owen Bennett made 35 saves as the Storm (19-6-4) doubled up Windsor (16-7-4).

—

STING 5 KNIGHTS 3

LONDON, Ont. — Ethan Langevin stopped 35 shots and Eric Hjorth scored the winner on a power play 13 seconds into the second period to lift Sarnia (14-16-0) over the Knights (18-9-2).

—

PETES 3 GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Mason McTavish scored the go-ahead goal in the second period with his 20th of the season, leading Peterborough (23-7-2) over the Generals (16-10-2).

—

RANGERS 9 BULLDOGS 6

KITCHENER, Ont. — Donovan Sebrango had a goal and two assists and eight other Rangers (15-10-4) scored to beat Hamilton (13-17-2) and extend their win streak to eight games.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2019.

