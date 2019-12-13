Menu

Canada

Singer Andy Kim signs Montreal’s golden book

By Shakti Langlois-Ortega Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 9:27 pm
Singer song-writer Andy Kim signs Montreal's golden book.
Singer song-writer Andy Kim signs Montreal's golden book. Sylvain Trudeau/Global News

Singer-songwriter and mega-hit maker Andy Kim signed Montreal’s golden book at City Hall on Thursday afternoon.

Among those joining the celebration were Montreal’s vice mayor Sterling Downey, vice-chair of the executive committee and responsible for culture, Magda Popeanu, and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, who is friends with Kim. 

Kim also received Montreal’s first-ever hometown star in recognition for his induction into Canada’s Walk of Fame just last year.

The man behind Rock Me Gently and Sugar Sugar — performed by the Archie’s in the late 1960s — shaped Canada’s musical landscape and entertained fans around the world in a career that spans 50 years.

Andy Kim’s annual Christmas Charity show
Growing up with his family on De Castelneau and St-Denis streets, Kim moved to New York in his teens to pursue his music career. 

“I’ve always felt that the community that I wanted to live in — the community of friendship and love and most importantly forgiveness — came from the streets that I roamed and the home that I lived in,” he said.

After all these years, he keeps fond memories of his childhood in Montreal. 

“Having friends that speak a different language and getting along with your neighbours, that’s the cool thing about growing up in Montreal,” he said.

 

