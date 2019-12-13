Free Christmas tree drop off at Glenmore landfill: City of Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Christmas is less than two weeks away, but the City of Kelowna is reminding residents that it’s free to chip your tree.

On Friday, the city sent out a public service announcement, stating residents are allowed to drop off up to three Christmas trees per vehicle at the Glenmore landfill, from Dec. 27 to Jan 31.

The city said loads must contain only Christmas trees. If the trees are mixed with other yard waste, the entire load will be charged a minimum $5.

Residents are also asked to remove all decorations, including tinsel.

The city said residents can also drop-off their Christmas trees at the Ben Lee Park parking lot, off Houghton Road, and the Cook Road boat launch.

It also noted that the former drop-off area at Rowcliffe and Richter is no longer operational.

The city said residents are also reminded to tie down and cover their loads while en route to the landfill. It said the fine for an uncovered load is up to $150.

The Glenmore landfill is open seven days a week, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., with closures on Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.