Teen arrested after Lethbridge school locked down

A 17-year-old has been arrested after threats made against several students forced a lockdown at a Lethbridge school Friday morning.

Lethbridge police school resource officers rushed to Lethbridge Collegiate Institute (LCI) and alerted staff to the issue, who then initiated the lockdown around 11 a.m. when it was discovered the suspect was not an LCI student.

Staff reportedly told students to stay in their classrooms and maintained normal classes while police investigated.

“Anytime in our school division when we receive any concerns from Lethbridge police, we have to respond accordingly,” Lethbridge School Division associate superintendent Morag Asquith said.

“They reported a threat that they received and we had to respond.” Tweet This

The young man in question was arrested on the north side of the city at his workplace.

LCI called off the lockdown around 11:30 a.m. once it was clear that there was no immediate threat to students or staff.

“I think it’s really important for parents to always know that safety is at the front of our responses,” Asquith said.

“We really do keep our students and staff at the front of any decision we make. We [will] continue to work with Lethbridge police as we need to when safety concerns [are presented].”

Officers are continuing to investigate to determine if any charges will be laid against the 17-year-old.