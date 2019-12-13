Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
letbridge school lockdown

Teen arrested after Lethbridge school locked down

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 8:25 pm
Threats against Lethbridge students force school lockdown
A 17-year-old has been arrested after threats were made against several students, prompting a Lethbridge school to go into lockdown mode on Friday morning. Emily Olsen reports.

A 17-year-old has been arrested after threats made against several students forced a lockdown at a Lethbridge school Friday morning.

Lethbridge police school resource officers rushed to Lethbridge Collegiate Institute (LCI) and alerted staff to the issue, who then initiated the lockdown around 11 a.m. when it was discovered the suspect was not an LCI student.

READ MORE: Lethbridge police officer not guilty of misconduct related to school lockdown

Staff reportedly told students to stay in their classrooms and maintained normal classes while police investigated.

“Anytime in our school division when we receive any concerns from Lethbridge police, we have to respond accordingly,” Lethbridge School Division associate superintendent Morag Asquith said.

“They reported a threat that they received and we had to respond.”

Tweet This

The young man in question was arrested on the north side of the city at his workplace.

Story continues below advertisement

LCI called off the lockdown around 11:30 a.m. once it was clear that there was no immediate threat to students or staff.

READ MORE: Lethbridge students join provincewide walkout over proposed changes to gay-straight alliances

“I think it’s really important for parents to always know that safety is at the front of our responses,” Asquith said.

“We really do keep our students and staff at the front of any decision we make. We [will] continue to work with Lethbridge police as we need to when safety concerns [are presented].”

Officers are continuing to investigate to determine if any charges will be laid against the 17-year-old.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceLethbridgeArrestLethbridge PoliceLockdownThreatsLethbridge Collegiate InstituteLCILethbridge school lockdownletbridge school lockdownthreats against students
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.