cosmetic eye lenses

Nanaimo RCMP seek man accused of stealing hundreds of pairs of cosmetic eye lenses

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 4:54 pm
Nanimo RCMP say this man walked into a party store and stole about 150 pairs of cosmetic eye lenses. .
Nanaimo RCMP have released images of a man suspected of stealing about 150 pairs of cosmetic eye lenses.

Police say they were called to Patties Party Place at 4890 Rutherford Road around 5:50 p.m.

Staff told investigators a man had entered the store, went straight to a display case — holding about 350 pairs of the lenses — and broke it in half.

Nanaimo RCMP Nanaimo RCMP

The man allegedly took half the case and fled through the parking lot.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, between the ages of 25 and 35, and of medium height and build.

Police say he was wearing a dark jacket, jeans and a dark hat with a logo on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP.

