Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

OSSTF strike could affect Waterloo region public elementary, high schools next Wednesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 2:45 pm
Updated December 13, 2019 3:23 pm
President of Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation predicts continued ‘difficulty at bargaining table’
Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, on Thursday said that the union would continue "to have difficulty at the bargaining table" if the Ford government doesn't protect quality of education in the province.

CORRECTION: This story initially stated that schools will be closed on Wednesday. The WDRSB is not yet certain how schools in Waterloo will be affected.

Students at all public schools throughout the Waterloo region could be off next Wednesday if the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) does not reach an agreement with the Ontario government on a new contract beforehand.

The teacher’s union announced its third strike in as many weeks on Friday.

READ MORE: Strike by some Ontario high school teachers planned for third straight week

The first strike on Dec. 4 closed all public schools in the region but the second strike a week later targeted other boards.

This third strike will affect 10 boards across the province including both the Public and Catholic boards in Waterloo Region.

Story continues below advertisement
9 High School Boards in Ontario participate in second one day strike
9 High School Boards in Ontario participate in second one day strike

The OSSTF represents public high school workers in the region as well as education workers at public elementary schools.

READ MORE: Ontario teachers’ unions launch charter challenges of law capping wage increases against province

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Region District School Board (WDRSB) confirmed to Global News that schools will be affected. They have not made a decision yet as to whether schools will be closed.

Catholic elementary and high schools will not be affected by the strike as its teachers are represented by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA), which will be in a legal strike position on Dec. 21.

The lone exception could be the St. Louis Adult Education Centre where some staff are represented by the OSSTF. It was closed during the initial strike.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WaterlooTeachers StrikeWaterloo Region District School BoardWRDSBOSSTF StrikeTeachers strike waterlooOSSTF strike WaterlooOSSTF waterloo schoolsteachers strike cambridgeteachers strike kitchenerWaterloo schools
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.