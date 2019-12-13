OSSTF strike could affect Waterloo region public elementary, high schools next Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

CORRECTION: This story initially stated that schools will be closed on Wednesday. The WDRSB is not yet certain how schools in Waterloo will be affected.

Students at all public schools throughout the Waterloo region could be off next Wednesday if the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) does not reach an agreement with the Ontario government on a new contract beforehand.

The teacher’s union announced its third strike in as many weeks on Friday.

The first strike on Dec. 4 closed all public schools in the region but the second strike a week later targeted other boards.

This third strike will affect 10 boards across the province including both the Public and Catholic boards in Waterloo Region.

The OSSTF represents public high school workers in the region as well as education workers at public elementary schools.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Region District School Board (WDRSB) confirmed to Global News that schools will be affected. They have not made a decision yet as to whether schools will be closed.

Catholic elementary and high schools will not be affected by the strike as its teachers are represented by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA), which will be in a legal strike position on Dec. 21.

The lone exception could be the St. Louis Adult Education Centre where some staff are represented by the OSSTF. It was closed during the initial strike.