Education

Ontario’s 4 major teachers’ unions to make announcement on joint action

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2019 6:11 am
Job action continues for Ontario secondary school teachers
WATCH ABOVE: One-day strike hits high schools in Hastings and Prince Edward.

TORONTO – Ontario’s four major teachers’ unions will hold a joint news conference this morning to give an update on their ongoing contract talks with the province.

The unions – which represent both elementary and high school teachers in public, Catholic and French boards – have provided little detail about the planned announcement.

READ MORE: Ontario government, OSSTF agree to return to bargaining table

But last month, the four unions issued a joint statement condemning the passage of the Progressive Conservative government’s wage cap legislation.

The unions say the bill, which caps all public sector salary increases at one per cent per year for the next three years, violates their charter rights.

They said at the time they were preparing a court challenge of the legislation.

The government has said the wage cap bill respects the bargaining process, noting it still allows for employees to get raises for seniority, performance or increased qualifications.

9 High School Boards in Ontario participate in second one day strike
