Canada

North Edmonton house fire sends 2 people to hospital

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 1:56 pm
Firefighters were called just before 8 a.m. to a home near 177 Ave and 87 Street on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Firefighters were called just before 8 a.m. to a home near 177 Ave and 87 Street on Friday, December 13, 2019. . Wes Rosa, Global News

A house fire in north Edmonton sent two people to hospital on Friday morning.

Firefighters were called just before 8 a.m. to a home near 177 Ave and 87 Street. Six crews, or 24 firefighters, were dispatched to the property in the Klarvatten area.

READ MORE: Firefighters battle blaze at home in west Edmonton

Edmonton Fire Rescue said two people were in the home at the time of the fire, and both were taken to Sturgeon Hospital in St. Albert for smoke inhalation.

The fire was brought under control at 8:30 a.m., and put out two hours later.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is not yet known.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House FireSt. AlbertEdmonton Fire RescueEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesEdmonton House FireEFRSNorth Edmonton House FireKlarvattenSturgeon Hospital
