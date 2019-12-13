Barrie police investigate 2 crashes Friday morning, 1 person sent to local hospital

Barrie police attended two crashes on Friday morning, one of which sent a driver to a local hospital with minor injuries.
At 9:30 a.m., officers responded to Anne Street and Shirley Avenue for a collision.
According to Peter Leon, the Barrie Police Service’s corporate communications coordinator, a red car was driving south on Anne Street when it struck another car that was entering Anne Street from Shirley Avenue.
READ MORE: 59-year-old from Shelburne, Ont. charged with impaired driving following Highway 89 crash
Leon said one of the drivers was transported to a hospital and that charges are pending.
The road has also been reopened to traffic.
The same morning, officers also attended a collision at the intersection of Gunn and Oak streets, where one vehicle had rolled over.
Police say no injuries were reported.
The intersection was closed pending the police investigation.
COMMENTS