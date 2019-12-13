Barrie police investigate 2 crashes Friday morning, 1 person sent to local hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police attended two crashes on Friday morning, one of which sent a driver to a local hospital with minor injuries.

At 9:30 a.m., officers responded to Anne Street and Shirley Avenue for a collision.

According to Peter Leon, the Barrie Police Service’s corporate communications coordinator, a red car was driving south on Anne Street when it struck another car that was entering Anne Street from Shirley Avenue.

Leon said one of the drivers was transported to a hospital and that charges are pending.

The road has also been reopened to traffic.

The same morning, officers also attended a collision at the intersection of Gunn and Oak streets, where one vehicle had rolled over.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The intersection was closed pending the police investigation.

