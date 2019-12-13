Prepare for a windy, rainy weekend across Nova Scotia, Environment Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is in for a wet weekend, as Environment Canada is forecasting a rainstorm set to arrive on Saturday.

The federal agency has issued a special weather statement due to the approaching storm front.

Rain will begin spreading across the province on Saturday and will become heavy at times.

Total rainfall is forecast to be between 30 and 60 mm, with the highest amounts likely to appear along the Atlantic coast.

With a windy and rainy weekend ahead, our crews are getting prepared and will be ready to respond to any outages. Weather forecasts are expecting heavy wind and rain to pick up Saturday overnight, carrying into Sunday. For the latest outage info, visit https://t.co/cKMppFqg0n. pic.twitter.com/UZYayzdBH0 — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) December 13, 2019

Environment Canada says strong southerly winds — with gusts between 60 km/h and 90 km/h — and mild temperatures will lead to significant snow melt and run-off.

By Sunday, the rain is expected to taper off into showers.