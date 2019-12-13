Guelph police still looking for Mark, the Good Samaritan, who helped woman in distress

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are providing more details in an attempt to find a Good Samaritan who helped a woman on Sunday night.

The woman was in distress when police say she stopped a blue car in the area of Gordon Street and Dormie Lane at around 11:45 p.m.

They noted that the woman physically had to block the car’s path after several others passed her without stopping.

The driver then gave her a ride to Guelph Police Headquarters at Wyndham and Farquhar streets.

Police said the driver’s name could be Mark and after dropping the woman off, he continued driving north on Wyndham Street through the downtown core.

He may be able to assist in the investigation but police did not provide details.

They would also like to say thank the man for his assistance.

“He should be thanked,” police said in a post on their Facebook page. “He did what at least 15 others failed to do that night — help someone who needed help.”

Police have provided surveillance photos of the man’s vehicle in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7253.