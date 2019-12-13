London’s Dundas Place to host holiday activities on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London is putting the newly completed Dundas Place to the test just days after its final brick was laid.

Londoners are invited to celebrate the holidays on the city’s first-ever flex street, with a host of activities taking place Friday afternoon.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dundas Place will be shut down between Wellington and Richmond streets as the city provides a night full of entertainment, family fun and plenty of opportunities to explore the city’s newest addition.

“You’ll see the street like you’ve never seen it,” said Mayor Ed Holder.

Holder hopes Londoners will bring their wallets when they make their way downtown in order to help Dundas Place business owners, whose storefronts on the flex street were shrouded in construction for nearly two years.

“The holiday season is so important for business … which is why we laid the [final] brick on Monday and we’re having this special opening between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. this afternoon.”

Along with Dundas Place’s shops, the street will see musical performances, live art installations and projections on Friday.

A number of prizes will be up for grabs, and visitors will be provided free winter bouquets along with the chance to snap a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Londoners will also be provided a half-hour of free parking at any municipal lot in the city.

The official grand opening of Dundas Place is slated for spring 2020.