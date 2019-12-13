Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

London’s Dundas Place to host holiday activities on Friday

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 13, 2019 8:55 am
An empty Dundas Place
Dundas Place will host its first event for the City of London on Friday afternoon. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

The City of London is putting the newly completed Dundas Place to the test just days after its final brick was laid.

Londoners are invited to celebrate the holidays on the city’s first-ever flex street, with a host of activities taking place Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Final brick in ground — London city officials celebrate end to Dundas Place construction

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dundas Place will be shut down between Wellington and Richmond streets as the city provides a night full of entertainment, family fun and plenty of opportunities to explore the city’s newest addition.

“You’ll see the street like you’ve never seen it,” said Mayor Ed Holder.

Holder hopes Londoners will bring their wallets when they make their way downtown in order to help Dundas Place business owners, whose storefronts on the flex street were shrouded in construction for nearly two years.

Story continues below advertisement
“The holiday season is so important for business … which is why we laid the [final] brick on Monday and we’re having this special opening between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. this afternoon.”

READ MORE: Business owners say London’s Dundas Place construction will be worth the wait

Along with Dundas Place’s shops, the street will see musical performances, live art installations and projections on Friday.

A number of prizes will be up for grabs, and visitors will be provided free winter bouquets along with the chance to snap a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Londoners will also be provided a half-hour of free parking at any municipal lot in the city.

The official grand opening of Dundas Place is slated for spring 2020.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChristmasHolidaysCity Of LondonSanta ClausCelebrationDowntown Londondundas placeMayor Ed HolderDundas Place constructionDundas Place completeDundas Place eventDundas Place opening
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.