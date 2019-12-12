Menu

Crime

Man in serious condition after being found with gunshot wounds outside Toronto medical centre

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 11:05 pm
Updated December 12, 2019 11:19 pm
The victim was found just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.
The victim was found just before 10 p.m. on Thursday. Global News

Toronto police say a 59-year-old man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after being found with gunshot wounds outside a downtown medical centre Thursday evening.

Police said the victim showed up in a vehicle at the Sunnybrook Holland Orthopaedic and Arthritic Centre on Wellesley Street East between Yonge Street and Church Street just before 10 p.m.

Insp. Jim Gotell told reporters the victim was being driven by someone who called 911 after he was shot. He said the driver pulled over after an ambulance was dispatched.

Gotell said the shooting is believed to have happened near Broadview Avenue and Chester Hill Road, south of Mortimer Avenue, about 20 minutes earlier.

Police said in an earlier update that residents reported hearing multiple gunshots near a park.

The shooting comes amid two other reports of gunshots being fired near McCowan Road and Trudelle Street in South Cedarbrae and Roxborough Drive and Highland Avenue in Rosedale before and after the incident near Broadview Avenue and Chester Hill Road.

As of Thursday night, it wasn’t clear if all of the incidents were connected.

