Man in serious condition after being found with gunshot wounds outside Toronto medical centre

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 59-year-old man has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after being found with gunshot wounds outside a downtown medical centre Thursday evening.

Police said the victim showed up in a vehicle at the Sunnybrook Holland Orthopaedic and Arthritic Centre on Wellesley Street East between Yonge Street and Church Street just before 10 p.m.

Insp. Jim Gotell told reporters the victim was being driven by someone who called 911 after he was shot. He said the driver pulled over after an ambulance was dispatched.

Gotell said the shooting is believed to have happened near Broadview Avenue and Chester Hill Road, south of Mortimer Avenue, about 20 minutes earlier.

Police said in an earlier update that residents reported hearing multiple gunshots near a park.

Story continues below advertisement

The shooting comes amid two other reports of gunshots being fired near McCowan Road and Trudelle Street in South Cedarbrae and Roxborough Drive and Highland Avenue in Rosedale before and after the incident near Broadview Avenue and Chester Hill Road.

As of Thursday night, it wasn’t clear if all of the incidents were connected.

SHOOTING:

Yonge St + Wellesley St

– Man suffering gunshots located

– Unknown where the shooting occurred

– Victims injuries are serious

– Transported to hospital

– Officers investigating

– May be related to one of the 3 other calls for sound of gunshots#GO2398084

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 13, 2019

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Roxborough Av + Highland Av

– Multiple shots heard

– Shots in rapid succession

– No injuries reported

– Police o/s

– Searching area#GO2398074

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 13, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Chester Hill Rd + Broadview Av

– Multiple shots in a row

– Silver/white car fleeing at high speed

– Group of males running

– Reports of someone shot

– Police o/s

– No victims located

– Investigating#GO2398025

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 13, 2019

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

McCowan Rd + Trudelle St

– Multiple shots heard

– Man seen running across parking lot

– White vehicle seen leaving

– No injuries reported

– Police o/s

– Investigating#GO2397868

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 13, 2019

Story continues below advertisement