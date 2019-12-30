Reflecting on a decade: Barrie police chief Kimberley Greenwood

For the holidays, Global News is releasing questions and answers with local leaders in Barrie and Simcoe County so that residents can get to know their officials better.

In this instalment, Barrie Police Service’s Chief Kimberley Greenwood reflects on the last decade and how the region has grown.

Global News: What were you doing in 2010 and how does that contribute to where you are today?

Kimberley Greenwood: In 2010, I was a staff superintendent (with) the Toronto Police Service, in charge of central field command, responsible for a $249 million budget, (as well as) more than 2,000 police officers and more than 100 civilian members. I was working toward my bachelor of applied arts degree, with a specialization in justice and public safety, which I received in 2013. My experience in Toronto, in a variety of roles throughout the service, allowed me to experience policing from many different perspectives.

GN: What is the single biggest change that has happened for you over the past 10 years that has been a game changer?

Greenwood: Within the past 10 years, in 2013, I became chief of the Barrie Police Service. This was an amazing opportunity to join one of the oldest services in the province and work with a great team of skilled and knowledgeable members. I was honored and thrilled to be able to start this new chapter in my career and life after spending more than 30 years with the Toronto Police Service.

GN: What has been your biggest win as Barrie police chief?

Greenwood: We’ve been able to implement some truly unique programming within the Barrie Police Service (that) not only helps our members carry out their responsibilities but also serves to support vulnerable or at-risk populations. Collaborate Barrie brings together several service organizations, with the goal of identifying families, individuals or groups in situations of acutely elevated risk. Collaborate Barrie members can then offer assistance before there is an escalation in the situation. Our Junior Constable Camp sees youth within the community participate in a week-long program aimed at fostering healthy relationships between police and youth.

The opportunity to implement changes (to) improve the policing industry – not just the Barrie Police Service – has also been a big win. Developing the National Framework for Collaborative Police Action on Intimate Partner Violence in 2016 and, more recently, the Canadian Framework for Collaborative Police Response on Sexual Violence have been tremendous initiatives that can serve to change how Canadian police approach some of the most difficult investigations.

GN: What has been your biggest disappointment or miss as Barrie police chief? What did you learn from it?

Greenwood: Although there have been incidents that have taken place that could be considered disappointing, in policing, it is best to learn from them and move forward. Our current leadership team is one that possesses the vision, confidence and professional expertise to collectively guide our service through whatever we may encounter.

GN: In your opinion, what was the biggest story of the last decade in Barrie?

Greenwood: In July 2012, we had a development in a murder investigation from 1978. While that would have been a big enough story by itself, we also discovered that a home on Virgilwood Crescent contained firearms, improvised explosives, dangerous chemicals and other materials believed to be booby traps. We had to evacuate dozens of residents from homes in the area, displacing them for almost a week, while the home was carefully examined and all explosives (were) removed. Media from across Canada covered the story and the subsequent trials.

GN: How has the make-up of your community changed over the last decade? How does this drive your decisions?

Greenwood: Barrie has been growing steadily over the past decade, which has made for more calls for service for our police. Within the service, we have implemented a new human resources strategy, which has seen the civilianization of several positions within our service. (There’s) roles like corporate communications and strategic planning, which, in the past, have been filled by sworn officers who rotated every four to five years. We have now filled these positions with civilians who come to us with significant experience, education and skills who will stay in the roles long-term. This civilianization and professionalization of certain roles allows us to return sworn members to front-line duties.

GN: What’s your biggest hope for Barrie for 2020-2030?

Greenwood: As our community grows, the Barrie Police Service needs to grow and reflect the community that we are entrusted to serve. The strategic planning that we do today will ensure that we are prepared for the tomorrows that are yet to come. I believe that working with the community as closely as we do will continue to strengthen our service and allow us to reflect the growing and diverse needs of our city.

GN: What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Barrie over the next decade?

Greenwood: Barrie is one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada, and as a police service, we know that more people in a community can sometimes lead to pressures on municipal services, including policing. So far, Barrie has been able to grow and accommodate all our new residents and visitors, while still maintaining our community feeling and our reputation as a safe place to live and work. I hope that will continue.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.