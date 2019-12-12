Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with possession, importation of child pornography

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 5:07 pm
x
A 32-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with possessing and importing child pornography. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A Winnipeg man is facing child pornography charges after local investigators got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States.

Police say a Winnipeg man originally uploaded eight videos of girls between the ages of five and 11 in February.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man charged with child luring, child porn after online sting

They say the same man shared the videos on a social media app in September, which caught the attention of the app’s administrators, who contacted the U.S.-based child safety advocate.

The man’s IP address was traced to a home in Winnipeg’s Norwood West neighbourhood, which was raided by local police last month.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday police announced charges have been laid against John Edward Machowski, 32.

Machowski is charged with possession and importation of child pornography.

He has been released from custody on a recognizance.

Clinical Psychologist identifies warning signs for child abuse
Clinical Psychologist identifies warning signs for child abuse

 

