Winnipeg man charged with possession, importation of child pornography

A Winnipeg man is facing child pornography charges after local investigators got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the United States.

Police say a Winnipeg man originally uploaded eight videos of girls between the ages of five and 11 in February.

They say the same man shared the videos on a social media app in September, which caught the attention of the app’s administrators, who contacted the U.S.-based child safety advocate.

The man’s IP address was traced to a home in Winnipeg’s Norwood West neighbourhood, which was raided by local police last month.

A 32-year-old man has been charged after images & videos of child pornography were found on his electronic devices during an investigation. Officers were alerted by @MissingKids & the @rcmpgrcpolice's National Child Exploitation and Crime Centre. Details: https://t.co/65a4qH0iyO — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 12, 2019

On Thursday police announced charges have been laid against John Edward Machowski, 32.

Machowski is charged with possession and importation of child pornography.

He has been released from custody on a recognizance.

