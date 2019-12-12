‘That wonderful gift you get when you give’: Tom Jackson on 2019’s Huron Carole

Send this page to someone via email

An iconic Canadian artist is coming back to Winnipeg — a city he lived in as a teenager, long before his decorated career as a musician, actor and philanthropist.

Tom Jackson, best known for his television roles on shows like North of 60, will return to the Manitoba capital on Saturday as part of his long-running Huron Carole fundraiser, now in its 32nd year of operation.

The show, an annual Christmas concert that raises money for food banks nationwide, has raised millions of dollars toward its goal of feeding Canada’s hungry, and even at 71, Jackson is still passionate about the cause.

“It’s not just what we do, it’s why we do it. There’s always been a gap between the haves and the have-nots,” Jackson told 680 CJOB.

“The result of that creates a need for us to build a bridge, to narrow that gap. Because of my love for Winnipeg, and my love for Winnipeg Harvest, and the people who I love living on the street… it doesn’t need much motivation past that.”

Jackson calls this year’s Huron Carole one of his favourite shows to date, and gives much of that credit to the cast of performers, which includes former Winnipegger and in-demand keyboardist Darryl Havers.

The event, he said, is an important reminder for Canadians to think about those in need, especially during the holiday season.

“We don’t have to wait for somebody else to do a job that needs to be done. We can be proactive… and at this time of year, there’s other kinds of rewards that are involved in the transaction. Tweet This

“The reward is feeling that wonderful gift that you get when you give.

“I have a piece of my philosophy that tells me that I’ll never know the value of the gift. What if the person you help pays it forward, and what if the person they pay it forward to is somebody you love?”

The 2019 edition of the Huron Carole takes place Saturday night at My Church on Wilkes Avenue.

It’s Week 4 of my "6 Weeks to Christmas" music video series. “The Huron Carole” is a legendary traditional carol – a Canadian original in fact – and the name I came up with when I produced my first benefit concert in Toronto in 1987. https://t.co/IPOne1u5qS pic.twitter.com/WUQHDv3rRb — Tom Jackson (@tomjacksonca) December 4, 2019