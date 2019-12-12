Suspects identified in violent Kelowna vehicle incident

Send this page to someone via email

The two suspects in a violent incident involving a stolen vehicle in Kelowna on Tuesday remain in custody, each facing numerous charges.

Jonathon Pictin, 29, is alleged to have been behind the wheel of a stolen SUV that was seen on cellphone video smashing into another SUV occupied by local students.

Lindsey Smith, 36, was a passenger in the suspect vehicle, according to police, and is also facing numerous criminal charges in connection to the Dec. 10 incident near Gulley Road.

Among the charges both face are allegations of forcible confinement, mischief, assault with a weapon, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

Ethan Rheault, a Kelowna high school student, told Global News he used his SUV to block the stolen Acura as they waited for police.

Rheault claims the suspects used mace on his friend, and threatened them with a bat and a hunting knife.

“A tire deflation device, deployed by frontline officers, effectively disabled the suspect vehicle on a rural forestry road and the occupants fled on foot,” said RCMP Const. Solana Paré, noting Police Dog Services and air services were used to track the vehicle.

The Acura SUV had been reported stolen two weeks earlier from the Kelowna area, according to RCMP.

The students say they regularly gather in the Gulley Road area on their lunch break.

Pictin and Smith remain in custody and will be back in court on Dec. 19 for a bail hearing.

