Key decision on fate of Nova Scotia’s Northern Pulp mill could come any day

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government could make a key decision as early as Friday regarding the fate of a pulp mill and the thousands of forest industry jobs it supports.

The province’s environment minister has until Tuesday to decide whether to approve Northern Pulp‘s proposal for a new wastewater facility that would pump millions of litres of treated effluent directly into the Northumberland Strait.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia pulp mill’s effluent focus report lacks detail, say federal departments

However, Gordon Wilson made it clear today that his decision could be revealed earlier than next week.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Premier Stephen McNeil said the fate of the mill near Pictou in northern Nova Scotia was the most important issue facing the province this year.

Story continues below advertisement

However, it is clear that even if Wilson approves the project, Northern Pulp won’t have enough time to build the facility before another deadline arrives.

1:54 Concerned groups urge N.S. to reject mill’s plan to pump effluent into strait Concerned groups urge N.S. to reject mill’s plan to pump effluent into strait

Under provincial legislation, the mill must stop dumping effluent into lagoons near the Pictou Landing First Nation as of Jan. 31 – and there is speculation the province may extend that deadline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2019.