Nova Scotia pulp mill’s effluent focus report lacks detail: federal departments 

Nova Scotia’s premier is declining comment on federal input on a plan to pump millions of litres of treated wastewater from a pulp mill into the Northumberland Strait.

Stephen McNeil says if he comments ahead of a provincial Environment Department decision on Northern Pulp’s project he will be accused of interfering in the process.

Five federal departments made submissions to the Environment Department during a public comment period for the mill’s focus report, which ended on Nov. 8.

In documents obtained by several media outlets, including The Canadian Press, the departments were largely critical of the focus report, saying it lacked necessary information and noting the province’s 36-day comment period was not long enough for a detailed analysis.

In its submission, Public Services and Procurement Canada called the report “cumbersome to navigate” and “incomplete in certain areas.”

Provincial Environment Minister Gordon Wilson is to make a final decision on the treatment plant by Dec. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2019.