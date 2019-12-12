Concordia appoints Graham Carr as university’s new president

Send this page to someone via email

Concordia University has named Graham Carr its new president after his five-year term was approved by the board of governors on Thursday.

According to a press release from the university, Concordia’s new president is a Quebec native who joined the university’s history department in 1983 after earning his PhD from the University of Maine. Carr has served as interim president since July 1, succeeding Alan Shepard.

READ MORE: Harvard prof says Concordia disinvited him because of his conservative views

He has held several leadership roles at Concordia prior to his appointments as interim president and now president. He served as provost and vice-president of academic, vice-president of research and graduate studies and dean of graduate studies.

Carr has also worked on several of the university’s initiatives, including District 3 Innovation Centre and the Indigenous Directions Action Plan.

Story continues below advertisement

“Graham emerged from the international search process as the board’s overwhelming top choice,” said Norman Hébert, the chairperson of the Board of Directors.

Hébert said Carr’s knowledge of the higher education landscape is extensive.

READ MORE: Concordia University steps up security after increased reports of harrassment on campus

The university also announced the appointment of vice-chair Helen Antoniou as board of governors chair, she will succeed Hébert on Jul. 1, 2020.

Antoniou holds civil and common law degrees from McGill University and a master’s in law from Université Paris II Panthéon-Assas, as well as a master’s in public health from Harvard University.