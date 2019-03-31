Concordia University steps up security after increased reports of harrassment on campus

Concordia University has stepped up its security on campus after increased reports of harassment.

The university reacted after one of its students, Lisa Komlos, posted a video on Instagram explaining her experience being followed by a man on campus.

Komlos, 25, says a man in his 20s approached her with a compliment, started following her and was pushing her to leave campus with him in spite of repeated attempts to brush him off.

READ MORE: Concordia University defends handling of sexual misconduct complaint

A few days later, a similar situation happened to Komlos but with a different man who followed her throughout the lobby.

“It was the exact same thing but a different person,” Komlos said. “The fact they both had the exact same script, that seemed very rehearsed both times…. it’s pretty safe to assume they’re working together.”

Komlos then took to social media to warn other women about the incident over the weekend. She’s received hundreds of responses of women sharing their own stories of eerie similarity on campuses across Montreal.

It has come to the university’s attention that a number of female students have been approached on campus by strangers with unwanted and/or insistent invitations to accompany them elsewhere. The students report having felt uncomfortable and harassed. 1/6 — Concordia University (@Concordia) March 30, 2019

In a Tweet, Concordia University said it “has taken several measures to respond, including increasing security on campus.”

READ MORE: Concordia report finds ‘unhealthy’ climate in English department, with ‘real or perceived’ sexual violence

The university is encouraging anyone feeling unsafe or harassed on campus to call Concordia Security:

Internal (university) phone: dial 3717, press 1

External phone: 514-848-3717 option 1

Concordia University also has a “Safe Walk” program for students to be accompanied by a security agent when feeling unsafe.

“This is definitely step 1,” Komlos said in reaction to the university’s response. The student added more needs to be done when it comes to the process of reporting incidents.

“If something horrible would have happened and I’m trying to report something, this whole process has been discouraging,” Komlos said. “The head of security would only talk to me if I gave them my student number. When I went to the sexual assault centre, I needed to give her all my information and get an appointment.”

Komlos says students should be able to report incidents anonymously.