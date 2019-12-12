Menu

Burnaby flooding

Several Burnaby homes flooded after water main break

By Jon Azpiri and Neetu Garcha Global News
Posted December 12, 2019 1:43 pm
Some Burnaby homes nearly flooded following a water main break overnight on Gilmore Avenue and Dominion Street. Neetu Garcha reports.

Some Burnaby residents woke up to water in their homes following an overnight water main break.

Fire crews say they responded to reports of a broken water main on Gilmore Ave. and Dominion St. sometime around 1 a.m. Thursday.

WATCH: (Aired May 17, 2019) Vancouver residents say water main break could have been avoided

The break occurred on a hill, allowing water to travel down the incline and into a number of homes on Manor St.

As many as 10 homes have been affected.

READ MORE: At least one home flooded following East Vancouver water main break

One resident described the flooding as “like a river coming down my back stairs.”

The City of Burnaby says water was shut off in the area as quickly as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

The city went on to say they have accelerated plans to replace the section of main following recent breaks in the area. The section is scheduled to be replaced in 2020.

The city went on to say it has one of the most aggressive water main replacement programs in the country, replacing around two per cent of its mains each year.

The water main break is one of three to have occurred in Metro Vancouver this week. Crews in Vancouver dealt with a water main break on Georgia Street on Wednesday. A broken water main flooded a number of Surrey homes in the area of 132 St and 96 Avenue on Tuesday.

Water main breaks, Burnaby flooding, Burnaby water main break, Metro Vancouver water main break
