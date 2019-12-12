Montreal police search for potential victims of man charged with online luring

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police and the Sûreté du Québec are seeking potential victims of a 49-year-old man who is facing charges for sexual offences involving minors.

Richard Perron was arrested last month after four boys between the ages of 13 and 15 were contacted to incite sexual contact.

Police say Perron was charged on Nov. 22 with luring a minor and contacting a minor to incite sexual contact. He remains detained.

Perron used social media to contact alleged victims and invite them to his home, according to police. Police say he would make remarks of a sexual nature during conversations.

Investigators say they have reason to believe that there may be other victims in different regions of Quebec.

Police say that during online interactions, Perron went under the names of ricky.perron.940, Ricky Perron and Ricky Montréal Perron.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or report to their local police station.