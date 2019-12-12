University of Guelph’s track and field coach under review

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph says their track and field head coach is away from the team while it reviews information received from athletes regarding their experiences training under him.

Dave Scott-Thomas is on a personal leave of absence after the information was recently received from past and present athletes, a university spokesperson said.

“We are actively and responsibly reviewing the information received in accordance with university processes and procedures,” Lori Bona Hunt said in an email.

She did not comment further, citing university policies and privacy legislation.

Scott-Thomas has been with the athletics department since 1997 and has been named U SPORTS Coach of the Year 35 times and has 37 national titles.

He is also the founder and head coach of the Speed River Track and Field Club, but his bio page says he is on a leave of absence as well.

Guelph police were asked if they were involved in the matter but a spokesperson declined to comment due to privacy.