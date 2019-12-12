Menu

Canada

University of Guelph’s track and field coach under review

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted December 12, 2019 11:06 am
Dave Scott-Thomas is away from the University of Guelph's track and field team while the school reviews information received from athletes training under him. .
Guelph Gryphons

The University of Guelph says their track and field head coach is away from the team while it reviews information received from athletes regarding their experiences training under him.

Dave Scott-Thomas is on a personal leave of absence after the information was recently received from past and present athletes, a university spokesperson said.

“We are actively and responsibly reviewing the information received in accordance with university processes and procedures,” Lori Bona Hunt said in an email.

She did not comment further, citing university policies and privacy legislation.

Scott-Thomas has been with the athletics department since 1997 and has been named U SPORTS Coach of the Year 35 times and has 37 national titles.

Story continues below advertisement

He is also the founder and head coach of the Speed River Track and Field Club, but his bio page says he is on a leave of absence as well.

Guelph police were asked if they were involved in the matter but a spokesperson declined to comment due to privacy.

