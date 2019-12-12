High-risk sex offender living in Winnipeg: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are notifying residents that a high-risk sex offender has been released from Headingly Correctional Centre, and is now living in Winnipeg.

The 35-year-old convicted sex offender, Apay Ogouk, is at a risk to re-offend against women and children, according to police.

Ogouk has participated in treatment programming after he was convinced in 2014 in Calgary of two counts of aggravated sexual assault, and sentenced to five years.

He was later transferred to Manitoba, where he was convicted of three additional counts of aggravated sexual assault, and received an additional seven years in prison.

Ogouk is subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition order and a supervised probation order.

