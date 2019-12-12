Regina Pats fall 4-2 to the Kamloops Blazers in WHL action

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Pats (7-18-3-0) fell 4-2 to the Kamloops Blazers (19-9-2-1) in Western Hockey League action on Wednesday night.

Blazers forward Orrin Centazzo scored the game’s first two goals, giving them a 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

Pats defencemen Nikita Sedov cut the lead to 2-1 with his third of the season 14 minutes into the second.

Just three minutes later, Logan Stankoven restored the Blazers two-goal lead and were up 3-1 heading into the final frame.

Ryan Hughes scored an empty netter late in the third giving the Blazers a 4-1 lead.

Caiden Daley got one back with his first goal of the season and first as a Pat, after being traded to Regina in late October.

Pats goalie Max Paddock stopped 43-of-46 shots he faced while Blazers netminder Dylan Garand stopped 21-of-23.

The Pats are back at it on Friday when they host the Kelowna Rockets (17-9-1-2). Game time is 7 p.m.