Man charged in ‘multiple’ commercial, construction site break-ins: Ottawa police

A 32-year-old man is facing a slew of charges in connection with “multiple” reported break-and-enters at stores and construction sites across Ottawa, the police service said on Wednesday.

The alleged incidents occurred between Sept. 10 and Nov. 25 this year, Ottawa police said in a brief statement.

Police have charged the man with four counts of breaking and entering; four counts of possessing break-and-enter instruments; four counts of mischief under $5,000; four counts of breach of recognizance and three counts of breach of probation.

The man was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.

