Crime

Man charged in ‘multiple’ commercial, construction site break-ins: Ottawa police

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 5:00 pm
Updated December 11, 2019 5:02 pm
The Ottawa Police Service headquarters at 474 Elgin St.
The Ottawa Police Service headquarters at 474 Elgin St. Screenshot / Google Maps

A 32-year-old man is facing a slew of charges in connection with “multiple” reported break-and-enters at stores and construction sites across Ottawa, the police service said on Wednesday.

The alleged incidents occurred between Sept. 10 and Nov. 25 this year, Ottawa police said in a brief statement.

Police have charged the man with four counts of breaking and entering; four counts of possessing break-and-enter instruments; four counts of mischief under $5,000; four counts of breach of recognizance and three counts of breach of probation.

The man was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly's full speech at his change-of-command ceremony
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly’s full speech at his change-of-command ceremony
