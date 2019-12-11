Peterborough police seek additional victims after Alderville man charged with sexual assault involving youth

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say they believe there may be additional victims as they continue a sexual assault investigation involving youth.

On Wednesday afternoon, Peterborough Police Service held a press conference to provide details on an arrest in the ongoing investigation. In early December, police received information about an alleged sexual assault in October involving a youth in Peterborough.

Insp. Neil Collins said a warrant was issued on Dec. 5 for the arrest of Andrew Bradley McKendrick, of Alderville First Nation, about 55 kilometres southeast of the city.

The 33-year-old was charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, sexual interference and forcible confinement.

Police say since his arrest, another female teenage victim has been identified in connection with an alleged sexual assault in November in Peterborough.

Additionally, police have charged McKendrick with

2 counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years

sexual interference luring a child

obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years of age

making sexually explicit material available to a child

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Wednesday and was released on bail conditions, Collins said.

“Through the investigation, we have learned the accused is using various social media platforms to communicate and to meet potential victims,” Collins said. “In both of these incidents, the victims and the accused were strangers.”

Collins said a current court-ordered publication ban prevents the release of specific details on the incidents.

“The Peterborough Police Service believes there are more victims and that offences may have occurred in areas outside the City of Peterborough,” Collins said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.stopcrimehere.ca.

