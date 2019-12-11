Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police seek additional victims after Alderville man charged with sexual assault involving youth

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 3:36 pm
Insp. Neil Collins of the Peterborough Police Service say police continue to investigate a sexual assault investigation and believe there may be multiple victims.
Insp. Neil Collins of the Peterborough Police Service say police continue to investigate a sexual assault investigation and believe there may be multiple victims. Steve Guthrie/Global News Peterborough

Peterborough police say they believe there may be additional victims as they continue a sexual assault investigation involving youth.

On Wednesday afternoon, Peterborough Police Service held a press conference to provide details on an arrest in the ongoing investigation. In early December, police received information about an alleged sexual assault in October involving a youth in Peterborough.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with sexual assault, interference involving youth: police

Insp. Neil Collins said a warrant was issued on Dec. 5 for the arrest of Andrew Bradley McKendrick, of Alderville First Nation, about 55 kilometres southeast of the city.

Story continues below advertisement

The 33-year-old was charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, sexual interference and forcible confinement.

Police say since his arrest, another female teenage victim has been identified in connection with an alleged sexual assault in November in Peterborough.

Additionally, police have charged McKendrick with

  • 2 counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years
  • sexual interference luring a child
  • obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years of age
  • making sexually explicit material available to a child

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Wednesday and was released on bail conditions, Collins said.

“Through the investigation, we have learned the accused is using various social media platforms to communicate and to meet potential victims,” Collins said. “In both of these incidents, the victims and the accused were strangers.”

Collins said a current court-ordered publication ban prevents the release of specific details on the incidents.

READ MORE: Ex-Kitchener doctor facing 29 more sexual assault charges

“The Peterborough Police Service believes there are more victims and that offences may have occurred in areas outside the City of Peterborough,” Collins said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or http://www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault of paramedics
Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault of paramedics
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police Servicesexual assault investigationAlderville First NationAldervilleAndrew McKendrick
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.