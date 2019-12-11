Calgary dogs fighting cancer get special Christmas delivery of KONG toys

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of bright red, rubber KONG toys were dropped off at a southwest Calgary vet clinic Wednesday for animals diagnosed with cancer.

The VCA Canada Western Veterinary Specialist & Emergency Centre accepted the popular pet toys for dogs fighting cancer from Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation.

Hundreds of new KONG toys were dropped off at a Calgary vet clinic to support animals fighting cancer. Global News

Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation, a not-for-profit that provides support for families who have pets with cancer, donated 660 of the toys making many pooches happy.

Story continues below advertisement

VCA veterinarian Dr. Alissa Gunderson said the toys help cheer the dogs up and provide a good quality of life for animals and their families going through a difficult time.

“I think because we have to make decisions for our patients where they can’t verbalize to us what their wishes would be, that’s a lot of emotional burden for people to have to make those decisions for their pets,” Gunderson said. Tweet This

Izzie the pug is a cancer patient. Global News

The foundation partnered with Pet Planet, the VCA Canada Western Veterinary Specialist & Emergency Centre and Montgomery Village Veterinary Clinic earlier this year to collect money for the toys. Together they raised $5,280.