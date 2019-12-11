Menu

Canada

Calgary dogs fighting cancer get special Christmas delivery of KONG toys

By Gemma Lynne Stroobant Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 3:44 pm
Cancer patient, Steeler the boxer and his furry friends get a early Christmas gift. .
Hundreds of bright red, rubber KONG toys were dropped off at a southwest Calgary vet clinic Wednesday for animals diagnosed with cancer.

The VCA Canada Western Veterinary Specialist & Emergency Centre accepted the popular pet toys for dogs fighting cancer from Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation.

Hundreds of new KONG toys were dropped off at a Calgary vet clinic to support animals fighting cancer.
Kali’s Wish Cancer Foundation, a not-for-profit that provides support for families who have pets with cancer, donated 660 of the toys making many pooches happy.

VCA veterinarian Dr. Alissa Gunderson said the toys help cheer the dogs up and provide a good quality of life for animals and their families going through a difficult time.

“I think because we have to make decisions for our patients where they can’t verbalize to us what their wishes would be, that’s a lot of emotional burden for people to have to make those decisions for their pets,” Gunderson said.

Izzie the pug is a cancer patient.
The foundation partnered with Pet Planet, the VCA Canada Western Veterinary Specialist & Emergency Centre and Montgomery Village Veterinary Clinic earlier this year to collect money for the toys. Together they raised $5,280.

