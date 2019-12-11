Squamish Nation approves 11-tower development near Burrard Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

The Squamish Nation has approved a plan that will change the Vancouver skyline.

Members voted Tuesday in support of a massive development at the south end of the Burrard Street Bridge in Kitsilano. The project, which will be done in partnership with Westbank Projects Corp., will see up to 11 towers built next to False Creek.

Members voted 87 per cent in favour of the land designation and 81 per cent in support of the business terms.

Since it’s on Squamish land, the development of the 11.7-acre parcel does not require any approval by the City of Vancouver.

Construction of the first phase is expected to begin in 2021.

Once complete, between 70 and 90 per cent of the 6,000 new units will be market rentals.