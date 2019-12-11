Menu

Canada

Squamish Nation approves 11-tower development near Burrard Bridge

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 2:52 pm
Squamish Nation approves Vancouver development
WATCH: Members of the Squamish Nation voted in favour of a new housing development to be built in Vancouver.

The Squamish Nation has approved a plan that will change the Vancouver skyline.

Members voted Tuesday in support of a massive development at the south end of the Burrard Street Bridge in Kitsilano. The project, which will be done in partnership with Westbank Projects Corp., will see up to 11 towers built next to False Creek.

Mixed reaction to Squamish Nation’s plans for new housing development
Mixed reaction to Squamish Nation’s plans for new housing development

Members voted 87 per cent in favour of the land designation and 81 per cent in support of the business terms.

Since it’s on Squamish land, the development of the 11.7-acre parcel does not require any approval by the City of Vancouver.

Construction of the first phase is expected to begin in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Once complete, between 70 and 90 per cent of the 6,000 new units will be market rentals.

