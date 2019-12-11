Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Burnaby firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze inside commercial building

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 2:05 pm
Updated December 11, 2019 2:26 pm
Fire crews in Burnaby battle a three-alarm blaze inside a commercial building
Plumes of smoke can be seen pouring out of the building in the 46-hundred block of Byrne road. It's unclear how or when the fire started but it looks like several businesses could be at risk.

Crews in Burnaby are battling a three-alarm blaze inside a commercial building on Wednesday morning.

Plumes of smoke can be seen pouring out of the building in the 4600 block of Byrne Road. The building’s roof has at least partially collapsed.

READ MORE: Burnaby firefighter awarded Medal of Bravery for saving man from 2018 house fire

It’s unclear how or when the fire started, but several businesses appear to be at risk.

Burnaby RCMP are requesting the public stay away from the site as crews continue to battle the flames. No injuries have been reported.

Crews battle a fire in Burnaby.
Crews battle a fire in Burnaby. Submitted

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BurnabyBurnaby fireBurnaby Fire DepartmentBurnaby FirefightersByrne RoadByrne Road fireByrne Road trafficcommercial fire Burnaby
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.