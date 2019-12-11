Burnaby firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze inside commercial building

Send this page to someone via email

Crews in Burnaby are battling a three-alarm blaze inside a commercial building on Wednesday morning.

Plumes of smoke can be seen pouring out of the building in the 4600 block of Byrne Road. The building’s roof has at least partially collapsed.

It’s unclear how or when the fire started, but several businesses appear to be at risk.

Burnaby RCMP are requesting the public stay away from the site as crews continue to battle the flames. No injuries have been reported.

Crews battle a fire in Burnaby. Submitted

More to come.

