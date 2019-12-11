Snow squall warning, watch in effect for Midland, Barrie, Orillia areas

Send this page to someone via email

A snow squall warning has been issued for Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake, while a snow squall watch is in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Washago and Lagoon City, Environment Canada says.

For the Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake, snow squalls will continue into Wednesday night, with possible local snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres.

Under the snow squall bands, visibility will be significantly reduced due to heavy and blowing snow that will quickly accumulate, Environment Canada says.

The snow squalls are expected to shift late Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday evening as the winds become northwest, Environment Canada says. Some areas may receive higher snowfall amounts as a result.

For the municipalities that are under a snowfall watch, flurries will continue on Wednesday due to gusty winds from the west.

Environment Canada says snow squalls and reduced visibility may develop and intensify later Wednesday and continue into a few locations into Thursday morning.

Local snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres are possible, according to the federal weather agency.

Environment Canada says travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

