Snow squall watch in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Midland areas

A snow squall watch is in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Collingwood, Coldwater, Hillsdale, Orr Lake, Washago and Lagoon City, Environment Canada says.

Flurries will continue on Wednesday due to gusty winds from the west. Environment Canada says snow squalls and reduced visibility may develop and intensify later Wednesday and continue into a few locations into Thursday morning.

Local snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres are possible, according to the federal weather agency.

Environment Canada says travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

