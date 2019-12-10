Menu

Health

Vaccinate or mask up: Vancouver Coastal Health rolls out flu season policy

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 6:12 pm
Health officials in Saskatchewan say health-care workers won't be forced to get a flu shot or wear a surgical mask while caring for patients.
Visitors to hospitals, urgent primary care centres or other VCH facilities are asked to wear a face mask to prevent flu transmission if they haven't been immunized this year. File / Global News

“Get your shot or grab a mask.”

That’s the message coming from Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) as it implements its flu policy across all VCH facilities.

Under the policy, visitors to hospitals, urgent primary care centres or other VCH facilities are asked to wear a face mask to prevent flu transmission if they haven’t been immunized this year.

READ MORE: It’s flu season. Here’s how to keep coworkers’ germs at bay

“The flu can be devastating for our patients because many have chronic health problems including weakened immune systems and are more susceptible to serious illness,” said VCH’s Medical Health Officer Dr. Meena Dawar in a media release.

Best ways to fight the flu over the holidays

“The best way to protect your loved ones in hospital is to get a flu shot, even if you’re normally a healthy individual,” Dawar added.

“The shot will not only protect you from getting the flu, but also the people around you.”

VCH says about 3,500 people die of the flu every year in Canada, with people in hospitals and long-term seniors’ care facilities the most vulnerable.

READ MORE: Flu forecast 2019: Here’s what to expect from this year’s flu season

The policy will remain in place until the end of flu season, which VCH said is typically the end of March.

VCH says flu shots for visitors are free, and can be obtained at a family doctor, walk-in clinic or pharmacy.

