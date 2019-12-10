Menu

Crime

Stolen car crashes into parked vehicle in Kelowna, and it’s all caught on video

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 7:48 pm
Updated December 10, 2019 7:49 pm
Security camera captures stolen car crashing into parked vehicle in Kelowna
A security camera in Kelowna caught a stolen car barreling down a street that clipped a parked vehicle before coming to a crashing halt.

Keeping a vehicle straight while driving isn’t hard — millions of people do it without thinking every day.

In Kelowna, though, security camera footage captured a bizarre scene: a stolen car barrelling down a neighbourhood street, but slowly drifting to the left, then sideswiping a parked vehicle before coming to a crashing halt.

The crash along Belaire Avenue on the morning of Friday, Dec. 6, was so jarring that the windshield of the stolen car popped out milliseconds after hitting the parked vehicle.

After clipping the parked vehicle, the stolen Honda came to a stop across a sidewalk and partially onto the front lawn of a house, its hazard lights on.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest woman connected to dramatic stolen vehicle incident in Kamloops

In the seconds after the 8:50 a.m. crash, the security camera shows two people inside the stolen Honda, a man at the wheel and a female passenger.

The woman can be seen raising her hands in the air after the passenger airbag deployed.

The two then quickly exit the vehicle.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the two were arrested by officers after being located nearby for failing to remain at the scene of the collision.

Police say the Honda had been reported stolen earlier that week.

Kelowna RCMP added that the driver, 25-year-old Ryan Mundy, was also wanted on outstanding warrants and was held in custody, while the woman, Shyla Enberg-Ketter, 21, was released to attend court at a later date.

An online court search also shows that Mundy is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime, possession of stolen property and failing to stop. Enberg-Ketter is facing a charge of possession of stolen property.

