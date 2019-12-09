Stolen vehicle, mail, firearms recovered following Wasaga Beach traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested and charged after a stolen vehicle, mail and firearms were recovered following a traffic stop in Wasaga Beach, Ont. on Saturday.

According to Huronia West OPP, the stolen items were linked to incidents from multiple police jurisdictions, including southern and northern Ontario.

Poilce say they’re stilling working with those police agencies and Canada Post to identify and return the stolen property.

As a result of the investigation, officers say they’ve charged Jonathon Kell, 31, from Scarborough, Ont., with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in tools, theft from mail, two counts of possession of stolen articles from the mail, two counts of failure to comply with a probation order and one count of possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order.

Jessica Chiblow, 32, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in tools, theft from the mail, two counts of possession of stolen articles from the mail, five counts of failure to comply with a probation order, one count of personation with intent to avoid an arrest and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

Police say the accused have both been remanded in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Monday.

