Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen vehicle, mail, firearms recovered following Wasaga Beach traffic stop

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 7:53 pm
According to police, the stolen items were linked to incidents from multiple police jurisdictions, including southern and northern Ontario.
According to police, the stolen items were linked to incidents from multiple police jurisdictions, including southern and northern Ontario. Global News File

Two people have been arrested and charged after a stolen vehicle, mail and firearms were recovered following a traffic stop in Wasaga Beach, Ont. on Saturday.

According to Huronia West OPP, the stolen items were linked to incidents from multiple police jurisdictions, including southern and northern Ontario.

Poilce say they’re stilling working with those police agencies and Canada Post to identify and return the stolen property.

READ MORE: Edmonton man charged in connection to romance scam in Orillia, Ont.

As a result of the investigation, officers say they’ve charged Jonathon Kell, 31, from Scarborough, Ont., with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in tools, theft from mail, two counts of possession of stolen articles from the mail, two counts of failure to comply with a probation order and one count of possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

Jessica Chiblow, 32, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., has been charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in tools, theft from the mail, two counts of possession of stolen articles from the mail, five counts of failure to comply with a probation order, one count of personation with intent to avoid an arrest and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

Police say the accused have both been remanded in custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Monday.

‘I went to bed a slave, woke up a free man’: Barrie human trafficking victim
‘I went to bed a slave, woke up a free man’: Barrie human trafficking victim
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario Provincial PoliceWasaga BeachHuronia West OppWasaga Beach newsBarrie Ontario Court of JusticeWasaga Beach theftJessica ChiblowJonathan Kell
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.