Matthew Good announces North American tour, 28 Canadian dates

Matthew Good announced Monday morning that he will embark on a lengthy North American solo tour in the coming spring.
The 48-year-old musician revealed that the tour will include 28 Canadian shows from coast to coast.
Kicking off in Pictou, N.S., on March 4, the B.C. native will conclude the Canadian portion of the trek with two nights at Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre, on April 10 and 11, before playing three exclusive acoustic shows in the U.S.
The North American stint is known as the Moving Walls tour and serves as a promotion for Good’s newly announced album of the same name.
Moving Walls will be the songwriter’s ninth solo album and 13th studio album.
The record will feature 15 original tracks. In a press release, Good described Moving Walls as “sumptuous, orchestral, and wildly multifaceted.”
It was recorded in New York City at the iconic Bathouse recording studio with the Born Losers singer’s longtime producer and collaborator, Warne Livesey.
Good has also invited a variety of musicians to join him on the road for the highly anticipated tour. Among the acts are Born Ruffians, Ria Mae, Villages and Ellevator.
Good’s upcoming record, Moving Walls, is currently scheduled for a Feb. 21, 2020 release.
Sicily, the lead single from the album, is now available through all major streaming platforms.
A fan club exclusive ticket presale kicked off on Tuesday morning and runs until tickets go on sale to the general public.
All remaining tickets, including Moving Walls VIP packages, will be available Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. ET.
2020 North American Moving Walls tour dates:
March 4 — Pictou, N.S. @ deCoste Centre
March 5 — Moncton, N.B. @ Casino New Brunswick
March 6 — Halifax, N.S. @ The Marquee Ballroom
March 7 — Halifax, N.S. @ The Marquee Ballroom
March 9 — Kingston, Ont. @ The Grand Theatre
March 10 — Oshawa, Ont. @ Oshawa Music Hall
March 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Meridian Hall
March 13 — London, Ont. @ London Music Hall
March 14 — Kitchener, Ont. @ Elements
March 15 — Sarnia, Ont. @ Imperial Theatre
March 18 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Bronson Centre
March 19 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Bronson Centre
March 20 — Montreal, Que. @ Corona Theatre
March 21 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
March 24 — Peterborough, Ont. @ The Venue
March 25 — Midland, Ont. @ Midland Cultural Centre
March 26 — Sault Ste Marie, Ont. @ Sault Community Theatre
March 28 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Burton Cummings Theatre
March 29 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ Coors Event Centre
March 31 — Regina, Sask. Casino Regina
April 1 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
April 2 — Calgary, Alta. @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
April 4 — Lethbridge, Alta. @ ENMAX Centre
April 6 — Nanaimo, B.C. @ The Port Theatre
April 8 — Victoria, B.C. @ Distrikt
April 9 — Victoria, B.C. @ Distrikt
April 10 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Vogue Theatre
April 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Vogue Theatre
April 15 — Detroit, Mich. @ Shelter
April 17 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
April 18 — New York City, N.Y. @ Le Poisson Rouge
