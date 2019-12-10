Matthew Good announces North American tour, 28 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

Matthew Good announced Monday morning that he will embark on a lengthy North American solo tour in the coming spring.

The 48-year-old musician revealed that the tour will include 28 Canadian shows from coast to coast.

Kicking off in Pictou, N.S., on March 4, the B.C. native will conclude the Canadian portion of the trek with two nights at Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre, on April 10 and 11, before playing three exclusive acoustic shows in the U.S.

The North American stint is known as the Moving Walls tour and serves as a promotion for Good’s newly announced album of the same name.

Story continues below advertisement

Moving Walls will be the songwriter’s ninth solo album and 13th studio album.

The record will feature 15 original tracks. In a press release, Good described Moving Walls as “sumptuous, orchestral, and wildly multifaceted.”

It was recorded in New York City at the iconic Bathouse recording studio with the Born Losers singer’s longtime producer and collaborator, Warne Livesey.

Good has also invited a variety of musicians to join him on the road for the highly anticipated tour. Among the acts are Born Ruffians, Ria Mae, Villages and Ellevator.

Good’s upcoming record, Moving Walls, is currently scheduled for a Feb. 21, 2020 release.

Story continues below advertisement

Sicily, the lead single from the album, is now available through all major streaming platforms.

READ MORE: Vicky Cornell sues Soundgarden for ‘missing’ royalties

A fan club exclusive ticket presale kicked off on Tuesday morning and runs until tickets go on sale to the general public.

All remaining tickets, including Moving Walls VIP packages, will be available Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. ET.

2020 North American Moving Walls tour dates:

March 4 — Pictou, N.S. @ deCoste Centre

March 5 — Moncton, N.B. @ Casino New Brunswick

March 6 — Halifax, N.S. @ The Marquee Ballroom

March 7 — Halifax, N.S. @ The Marquee Ballroom

March 9 — Kingston, Ont. @ The Grand Theatre

March 10 — Oshawa, Ont. @ Oshawa Music Hall

March 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Meridian Hall

March 13 — London, Ont. @ London Music Hall

March 14 — Kitchener, Ont. @ Elements

March 15 — Sarnia, Ont. @ Imperial Theatre

March 18 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Bronson Centre

March 19 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Bronson Centre

March 20 — Montreal, Que. @ Corona Theatre

March 21 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

March 24 — Peterborough, Ont. @ The Venue

March 25 — Midland, Ont. @ Midland Cultural Centre

March 26 — Sault Ste Marie, Ont. @ Sault Community Theatre

March 28 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Burton Cummings Theatre

March 29 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ Coors Event Centre

March 31 — Regina, Sask. Casino Regina

April 1 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April 2 — Calgary, Alta. @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April 4 — Lethbridge, Alta. @ ENMAX Centre

April 6 — Nanaimo, B.C. @ The Port Theatre

April 8 — Victoria, B.C. @ Distrikt

April 9 — Victoria, B.C. @ Distrikt

April 10 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Vogue Theatre

April 11 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Vogue Theatre

April 15 — Detroit, Mich. @ Shelter

April 17 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

April 18 — New York City, N.Y. @ Le Poisson Rouge

Story continues below advertisement