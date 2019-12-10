City of Regina begins flooding outdoor skating rinks

Send this page to someone via email

If there is one positive to take away from the cold weather, it’s that the City of Regina began flooding their outdoor rinks on Tuesday.

The city offers more than 50 outdoor skating rinks across Regina and six shinny sites.

It’s something they provide each year and believe is an essential service.

“Skating is part of what we do in this kind of climate. It’s relatively easy for people to take up and get interested in,” said Charmaine Neufeld, City of Regina manager of parks maintenance.

“Even if they don’t want to skate, they can come and play around.”

Flooding happens at this time each year, and with it being so cold, Neufeld said it helps with preparation.

However, she’s hoping the cold weather doesn’t stick around when the rinks are complete.

“Not everybody wants to go out when it’s quite this chilly, but hopefully we’ll have some good weather,” Neufeld said.

“It gives opportunity for people to get outside, spend some time during the winter doing some active things.”

Neufeld said all rinks should be ready for Dec. 20. They’ll stay open until the end of Family Day week, depending on the weather.

For rink locations visit the city website.