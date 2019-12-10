OPP seeking public’s help to identify suspected Ingersoll ‘porch pirate’

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to beware of “porch pirates” after they say a man was caught on a surveillance camera taking a package from the front door of an Ingersoll, Ont., home.

The incident happened on Monday at a home along Cross Street in Ingersoll, located about 20 kilometres east of London, according to Oxford OPP.

Police posted the surveillance video on the West Region OPP Twitter account early Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect is seen leaving the scene in a small, white Chevrolet Cruze.

Investigators are asking the public to help identify the suspect, who is described as a clean-shaven man in his 20s standing approximately six feet tall with brown hair and a slim build. Police say he was wearing a black/grey Reebok hoodie, dark pants and white shoes.

Police have issued several tips they say may help combat the issue of porch package thefts.

Among the recommendations is the suggestion that those expecting a package make arrangements to be at home for the delivery or ask someone, such as a neighbour or a friend, to collect it.

A signature request or special delivery instructions can be left with some companies, and residents should consider those options, police say.

Another option is to have a package delivered to the recipient’s workplace or held for pickup, or to consider installing a motion-detection home security system.

Anyone with information about the incident in Ingersoll is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.