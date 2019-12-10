Nanaimo RCMP seeking missing man

Send this page to someone via email

The Nanaimo RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 57-year-old Nanaimo man.

Just before 8 p.m., Robert Gillies was reported to have not returned to his residence in the north Nanaimo area.

He had left his supportive housing prior to a check in the early morning, but was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. at a coffee shop in Departure Bay.

Mr. Gillies is described as 57-years-old, 5′ 10″, 170 lbs, with blonde hair, last seen wearing a black jean jacket and blue jeans.

He has a noticeable limp with mobility issues, and a medical condition that has left him with a poor memory.

He is new to Nanaimo, and does not know the area.

Residence staff are concerned for his well-being, and would like the public to be aware and report to the Nanaimo RCMP if they locate him.

Story continues below advertisement