Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

51 workers evacuated after ammonia leak at Calgary Coca-Cola plant

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 12:24 am
Firefighters at the scene of an ammonia leak at a Calgary Coca-Cola plant. .
Firefighters at the scene of an ammonia leak at a Calgary Coca-Cola plant. . Michael King/Global News

An ammonia leak at a Calgary Coca-Cola plant forced the evacuation of the 51 workers inside on Monday evening.

Calgary fire crews rushed to the plant at 3851 23 St. N.E. at 7 p.m. as alarms were sounding.

Related News

READ MORE: Ammonia leak reported in southeast Calgary: CFD

When they arrived, the workers were already evacuating. All 51 of them waited at a nearby hotel as firefighters and the hazmat team swept the building.

Crews found ammonia levels of 70 parts per million, which is not considered to be lethal.

The plant was ventilated and isolated, and the workers were back inside by 9 p.m. No injuries were reported.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, the ammonia was being used as a coolant.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire departmentCFDCalgary ammonia leakammonia leak CalgaryCoca-Cola ammonia leakCoca-Cola ammonia leak CalgaryCoca-Cola plant ammonia leak
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.