51 workers evacuated after ammonia leak at Calgary Coca-Cola plant

An ammonia leak at a Calgary Coca-Cola plant forced the evacuation of the 51 workers inside on Monday evening.

Calgary fire crews rushed to the plant at 3851 23 St. N.E. at 7 p.m. as alarms were sounding.

When they arrived, the workers were already evacuating. All 51 of them waited at a nearby hotel as firefighters and the hazmat team swept the building.

Crews found ammonia levels of 70 parts per million, which is not considered to be lethal.

The plant was ventilated and isolated, and the workers were back inside by 9 p.m. No injuries were reported.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, the ammonia was being used as a coolant.

