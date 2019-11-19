Menu

Ammonia leak reported in southeast Calgary: CFD

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 9:07 pm
The Calgary Fire Department responded to an ammonia leak in the southeast on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
The Calgary Fire Department responded to an ammonia leak in the southeast on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Michael King/Global News

An ammonia leak was reported in southeast Calgary on Tuesday evening.

The Calgary Fire Department said crews responded to PepsiCo Beverages, located at 4815 78 Ave. S.E., after 5:10 p.m.

The hazmat team found ammonia levels as high as 300 parts per million, which CFD Battalion Chief Innes Fraser said was high but not fatal.

Ammonia was being used as a coolant in the plant, according to the CFD.

Forty to 50 employees left the building before crews arrived, and a Calgary Transit bus was called in to shelter them, Fraser said.

There were no injuries, the CFD said.

