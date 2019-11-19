Ammonia leak reported in southeast Calgary: CFD

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

An ammonia leak was reported in southeast Calgary on Tuesday evening.

The Calgary Fire Department said crews responded to PepsiCo Beverages, located at 4815 78 Ave. S.E., after 5:10 p.m.

The hazmat team found ammonia levels as high as 300 parts per million, which CFD Battalion Chief Innes Fraser said was high but not fatal.

Ammonia was being used as a coolant in the plant, according to the CFD.

Forty to 50 employees left the building before crews arrived, and a Calgary Transit bus was called in to shelter them, Fraser said.

There were no injuries, the CFD said.

Story continues below advertisement