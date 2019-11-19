Ammonia leak reported in southeast Calgary: CFD

An ammonia leak was reported in southeast Calgary on Tuesday evening.
The Calgary Fire Department said crews responded to PepsiCo Beverages, located at 4815 78 Ave. S.E., after 5:10 p.m.
The hazmat team found ammonia levels as high as 300 parts per million, which CFD Battalion Chief Innes Fraser said was high but not fatal.
Ammonia was being used as a coolant in the plant, according to the CFD.
Forty to 50 employees left the building before crews arrived, and a Calgary Transit bus was called in to shelter them, Fraser said.
There were no injuries, the CFD said.
