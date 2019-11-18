Calgary fire crews battle garage blaze in city’s northwest

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters battled a garage fire in northwest Calgary on Monday.

The Calgary Fire Department said crews responded to the 100 block of Sage Bank Link N.W. after 7:20 p.m.

First alarm crews arrived to find a fully involved fire at a detached double-car garage behind the house, according to the CFD.

Several small explosions were occurring in the garage, resulting from things like propane tanks, paint cans and tires popping, the CFD explained.

Surrounding buildings were evacuated and there was radiant heat damage to those homes​.

There were no reports of injuries.

The CFD was still battling the blaze as of 7:50 p.m.

