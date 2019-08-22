Claresholm declares state of local emergency amid ammonia leak

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued early Thursday afternoon, warning residents of an ammonia leak at a business in Claresholm.

A small ammonia leak was reported at #1 Alberta Road, the alert stated. That’s where El Molino Foods is located.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the town declared a state of local emergency in order to be prepared for potential evacuation, according to the alert.

Claresholm fire chief Sean Kelly said the leak was detected by technicians earlier Thursday. The leak was isolated and no injuries were reported, Kelly said.

Hazmat crews from Lethbridge were sent to the scene to deal with the leak, he said.

Residents were asked to avoid the area and stay tuned for more information.

El Molino Foods specializes in importing and distributing Mexican food, according to its website.

Claresholm is located about 80 km northwest of Lethbridge.