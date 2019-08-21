Canada
August 21, 2019 10:48 pm
Updated: August 21, 2019 10:57 pm

Firefighters respond to ammonia leak at northeast Edmonton storage facility

By Online journalist  Global News

Fire crews were dispatched to Trenton Cold Storage in northeast Edmonton after an ammonia leak was reported to them on Wednesday evening.

Eric Beck/ Global News
A A

Fire crews were dispatched to Trenton Cold Storage in northeast Edmonton after an ammonia leak was reported to them on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News the call came in at 7:21 p.m. and firefighters arrived five minutes later. A total of 10 crews were dispatched to the facility, which is located at 124 Avenue and 66 Street.

View photos of the scene in the gallery below:

EdmontonAmmoniaLeak2

Fire crews were dispatched to Trenton Cold Storage in northeast Edmonton after an ammonia leak was reported to them on Wednesday evening.

Eric Beck/ Global News
AmmoniaLEAKresized

Fire crews were dispatched to Trenton Cold Storage in northeast Edmonton after an ammonia leak was reported to them on Wednesday evening.

Eric Beck/ Global News
EdmontonAmmoniaLeak

Fire crews were dispatched to Trenton Cold Storage in northeast Edmonton after an ammonia leak was reported to them on Wednesday evening.

Eric Beck/ Global News

The spokesperson said crews were still checking the building for potential occupants at 8:30 p.m.

Police were called in to help close local roads in the area as emergency crews responded. The fire department spokesperson said people living in the area should close their windows and stay inside if they can.

More to come… 

READ MORE: Southwest Edmonton arena reopened after ammonia gas leak prompted evacuation

Watch below: (From March 14, 2019) The Terwillegar Rec Centre was evacuated Thursday evening because of an ammonia gas leak.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
66 Street
Ammonia
Ammonia Leak
Edmonton Fire Rescue
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EFRS
EPS
Fort Road
Trenton Cold Storage

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.