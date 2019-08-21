Firefighters respond to ammonia leak at northeast Edmonton storage facility

Fire crews were dispatched to Trenton Cold Storage in northeast Edmonton after an ammonia leak was reported to them on Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News the call came in at 7:21 p.m. and firefighters arrived five minutes later. A total of 10 crews were dispatched to the facility, which is located at 124 Avenue and 66 Street.

The spokesperson said crews were still checking the building for potential occupants at 8:30 p.m.

Police were called in to help close local roads in the area as emergency crews responded. The fire department spokesperson said people living in the area should close their windows and stay inside if they can.

More to come…

