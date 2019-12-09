Police apprehend man who barricaded himself inside Victoria synagogue

Police have taken a man who barricaded himself inside a Victoria synagogue into custody.
Police say the man was suffering a mental health crisis, and has been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say they were called to the Congregation Emanu-El Synagogue at Blanshard and Pandora streets around 8:30 a.m. to reports of an unwanted man in the building.
Police said they tried unsuccessfully to speak with the man. They then called in the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (ERT) and crisis negotiators “out of an abundance of caution.”
Investigators said the man was apprehended around 12:30 p.m.
Police added that there was unspecified damage inside the building, and that the investigation was ongoing.
