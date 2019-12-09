Woman dead after being struck by bus in Fort McMurray

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old woman died after she was hit by a bus in Fort McMurray on Dec. 5.

RCMP said the woman was hit by a westbound bus that was turning off Confederation Way onto Brett Drive at around 7:10 p.m.

The woman, who was a resident of Fort McMurray, was pronounced dead on scene by emergency crews.

Wood Buffalo RCMP said Monday that the bus was not a city bus, and was taking workers to an out-of-town job site.

The bus’ driver and passengers were not injured, police said.

RCMP said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

