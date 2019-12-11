Ottawa MPP Joel Harden apologizes after posing with vulgar anti-Ford sign

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa MPP has apologized after a photograph of him posing with a man holding a “F–k Doug Ford” sign was posted online.

A spokesperson for the Ontario NDP says MPP Joel Harden has apologized to Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

“Mr. Harden apologized unreservedly to Mr. Ford in person,” said Jodie Shupac, a spokesperson for the Ontario NDP. “Mr. Ford accepted his apology.”

In a statement released by Ford’s office, the premier says incidents like this aren’t all that surprising.

“We believe in raising the decorum of our political discourse,” Ford said in the statement. “It’s clear, based on their past and current behaviour, that the NDP caucus [does] not share this goal.”

