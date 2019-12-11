Menu

Politics

Ottawa MPP Joel Harden apologizes after posing with vulgar anti-Ford sign

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 9:31 am
In a photo taken in Ottawa, MPP Joel Harden is seen posing with a man holding a vulgar anti-Ford sign.
In a photo taken in Ottawa, MPP Joel Harden is seen posing with a man holding a vulgar anti-Ford sign. Reddit

An Ottawa MPP has apologized after a photograph of him posing with a man holding a “F–k Doug Ford” sign was posted online.

A spokesperson for the Ontario NDP says MPP Joel Harden has apologized to Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

READ MORE: Ontario spending could fall far short of health, education demands — financial watchdog

“Mr. Harden apologized unreservedly to Mr. Ford in person,” said Jodie Shupac, a spokesperson for the Ontario NDP. “Mr. Ford accepted his apology.”

In a statement released by Ford’s office, the premier says incidents like this aren’t all that surprising.

READ MORE: Ottawa police seek witnesses to weekend shooting in Rideauview

“We believe in raising the decorum of our political discourse,” Ford said in the statement. “It’s clear, based on their past and current behaviour, that the NDP caucus [does] not share this goal.”
Story continues below advertisement
